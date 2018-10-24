Broncos' Shane Ray: Misses practice Wednesday
Ray (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Ray sat out Thursday's game against the Cardinals while he continues to recover from an ankle injury he suffered in Week 6. He will likely need to practice in some capacity in order to be active in Week 8. Shaquill Barrett is expected to see an increased workload if Ray is unable to play.
