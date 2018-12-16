Ray is a healthy inactive for Saturday's game against the Browns.

Ray heads to the bench Saturday apparently healthy as he was not listed on the injury report this week. Most telling is that fellow outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is still sidelined with a hip injury, and yet the Broncos still opted not to utilize Ray on Saturday. The 2015 first-round pick has a disappointing two sacks in 19 games since the start of the 2017 season.

