Broncos' Shane Ray: Officially designated to return from IR
Ray (wrist) has officially been designated to return from injured reserve and is scheduled to practice Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post reports.
The Broncos plan on activating Ray, who's spent the entire season on injured reserve, in time for their Week 8 game in Kansas City. While the third-year linebacker is reportedly set to play with two screws inserted in his wrist and a cast around his hand, the fact he won't be playing with a club-like appendage suggests Ray should have access to both his finger and thumb, opposed to playing with a closed fist. Thus, his ability to shed blockers and catch the football shouldn't be as limited as it would've otherwise.
