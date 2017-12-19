Broncos' Shane Ray: Officially placed on injured reserve
Ray (wrist) was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
As expected, Ray will be shut down for the Broncos' final two games after undergoing his third surgery on his left wrist in four months last Friday. Rather than playing through pain while the Broncos are already removed from playoff contention, Ray will instead turn his focus to rehabbing the injury and regaining strength in his hand. Shaquil Barrett is expected to move into a starting role opposite Von Miller at outside linebacker while Ray is unavailable.
