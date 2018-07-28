As expected, Ray is on the field for the start of practice Saturday sporting a brace on his left wrist, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

The Broncos' official site reported Friday that Ray would begin training camp healthy and, although he's wearing a brace, it appears he's ready to take part. The 2015 first-round selection likely dropped down the depth chart following Denver's selection of Bradley Chubb fifth overall in the 2018 NFL draft, but he will get a chance to prove his worth during training camp and the preseason.