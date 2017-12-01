Broncos' Shane Ray: Questionable Sunday vs. Dolphins
Ray (illness/wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Despite failing to practice in any capacity Thursday or Friday, Ray remains confident that he'll be able to shake off the illness and wrist injury to suit up Sunday, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. Working on the opposite site of perennial Pro Bowler Von Miller since returning from injured reserve midseason, Ray hasn't made much of an impact, accruing 12 tackles and a sack in five games.
