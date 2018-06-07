Ray (wrist) will undergo wrist surgery and is uncertain to be ready for the start of the regular season, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Ray underwent three such procedures in 2017 after initially injuring his wrist in training camp last summer. After seeking a second opinion on his sore left wrist Wednesday, the first opinion was confirmed and the fourth-year linebacker will now undergo a fourth procedure. His expected absence will allow rookie Bradley Chubb to open training camp as the starting outside linebacker opposite Von Miller.