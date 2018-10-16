Ray was seen with a walking boot on his left ankle area Monday and has an uncertain status for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Ray seemingly injured his lower left leg or foot in Sunday's game against the Rams. With the Broncos on a short week, the linebacker will need to recover quickly if he hopes to suit up in Week 7. Shaquil Barrett could see an expanded role is Ray is forced to miss Thursday's game.