Broncos' Shane Ray: Suffers multiple injuries in loss
Ray sprained his ankle and knee in Sunday's loss to the Bengals, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Ray recorded two solo tackles and his first sack of the season in the contest. His status for the Broncos' Week 11 matchup versus the Raiders is unclear at this point in time.
