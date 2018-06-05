Ray (wrist) was recommended having surgery on his left wrist but is getting a second opinion, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Fortunately for Ray, the surgery would not be season-ending, but it looks like the resurfaced wrist injury is fairly serious. The Broncos will likely provide another update on Ray once he receives a second opinion, but it looks like the linebacker could be on track to undergo a procedure, especially if it means he is better off in the long term. It would be the fourth surgery that Ray will have undergone after he had three procedures over the course of four months last year.