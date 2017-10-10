Play

Ray (wrist) is expected to return to practice next week, Nick Kosmider of The Denver Post reports.

Ray was placed on injured reserve at the start of the season, but is eligible to return for Week 8's Monday Night Football contest against the Chiefs. Assuming Ray doesn't suffer any setbacks over the next week, expect the linebacker to practice in a full capacity and return to the field Week 8.

