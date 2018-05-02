Broncos' Shane Ray: Unlikely to have fifth-year picked up
The Broncos aren't expected to pick up Ray's fifth-year option, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Klis further explains that this isn't a result of the Broncos drafting Bradley Chubb in the first round, but rather his "disappointing production." Ray had 12 sacks over his first two seasons, but the 2015 first-round pick took down the quarterback just once in eight games during the 2017 season. He's still under contract for 2018, and he'll look to elevate his play in order to secure a handsome deal.
