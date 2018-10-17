Broncos' Shane Ray: Will not play Thursday
Ray (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Cardinals, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Ray sustained the ankle injury Sunday against the Rams and was seen with a walking boot Monday. The injury was apparently too much for the linebacker to recover from in the short week. In Ray's absence, Shaquil Barrett could see more work this week against the Cardinals.
