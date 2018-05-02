The Broncos will not pick up Ray's fifth-year option, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.

Ray -- a first-round selection by the Broncos in 2015 -- started his career strong with four sacks in 2015 and eight in his sophomore campaign. Hampered by a wrist injury, the 24-year-old pass-rusher was limited to just one sack in eight contests last season, leading the Broncos to forgo adding to his rookie contract. Given the market for pass-rushers, it's possible other teams will inquire about a trade for Ray, though there is no indication at this point the Broncos have put him on the market.