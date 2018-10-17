Ray (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Ray sustained the ankle injury in the Week 6 loss to the Rams and was seen with a walking boot Monday. It's thus not too surprisingly that he'll be unable to recover from the issue with the Broncos facing a quick turnaround between games. Shaquil Barrett will likely fill in for Ray as the third man in the Broncos' rotation of edge rushers behind standout Von Miller and rookie first-round pick Bradley Chubb.