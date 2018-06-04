Ray, who didn't participate in OTAs on Monday due to a sore left wrist, could be sidelined until training camp, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. "[It's] irritated," head coach Vance Joseph said Monday. "So we're not sure [when he'll return]. We're taking it slow, just being smart with guys. It's the spring. So our goal is to get him healthy for training camp. Right now, we're being smart with Shane."

This isn't good news considering Ray had three procedures on the same wrist last season after injuring it in last year's training camp. As long as his absence continues, Bradley Chubb will get all the snaps he can handle with the first-team defense.