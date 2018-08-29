Barrett (hamstring) played 26 defensive snaps during Friday's 29-17 preseason win over the Redskins.

The 25-year-old made 37 tackles and four sacks last season. However, Barrett was likely bumped out of his starting strongside linebacker role when the Broncos selected Bradley Chubb in the first round (No. 5 overall) of April's draft. It's worth keeping an eye on which of the two, if not both, play in Thursday's preseason finale.

