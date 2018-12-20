Broncos' coach Vance Joseph said he thinks Barrett (hip) will "be ready to go" for Monday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Barrett hasn't played since Week 12 due to his hip injury, but he was limited in practice Thursday and appears to be recovering well. If he returns he'll figure to see limited snaps while operating as a backup to starting outside linebackers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.