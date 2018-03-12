The Broncos are placing a second-round restricted free agent tender on Barrett, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014, the 25-year-old outside linebacker averaged 41 tackles and 3.7 sacks per season without missing a game the past three years. He's good enough to warrant a multi-year deal with significant guarantees, but it's unlikely any team would surrender a second-round pick for the right to give him that contract. Barrett thus figures to be back in Denver for at least one more season, though he may have to share snaps with 2015 first-round pick Shane Ray (wrist).