Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Gets to QB
Barrett made one sack in Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals.
Barrett's still having a quiet campaign, with just 15 tackles and two sacks over seven games. His pass-rushing opportunities aren't set to increase with Von Miller and Bradley Chubb tearing it up.
