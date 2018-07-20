Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Gets Vonster endorsement
Teammate Von Miller believes that a 10-sack campaign could be in Barrett's future, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Barrett has been a solid undrafted find for the Broncos since bursting onto the scene in 2015, contributing 5.5 sacks during the Broncos' Super Bowl season. He has recorded just 5.5 sacks in the two seasons since, however, and has been more adept at setting the edge against the run than getting to the passer. Contract seasons, like the one Barrett is entering, can often provide strong motivation for players. If he's to come anywhere near Miller's prediction, though, he'll likely first have to beat out rookie first-round pick Bradley Chubb for the strongside spot opposite Miller -- a battle worth watching for in camp.
