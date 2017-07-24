Barrett (hip) was placed on the non-football injury list Monday, James Palmer of NFL.com reports.

Barrett evidently needs a little more time to recover from an offseason hip injury he suffered back in May. Until he's back in action, fellow reserve linebackers Kasim Edebali and Vontarrius Dora should be in line for extra reps.

