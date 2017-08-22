Barrett (hip) will be removed from the non-football injury list today and the hope is to prepare for him to play Week 1, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The development is welcome news for a Broncos front decimated by injuries this offseason. Denver was looking at opening the season without their top two options opposite star Von Miller, Barrett and Shane Ray. Assuming Barrett is able to get in playing shape in short order and Ray remains on his current time table, Barrett might get a few starts at the beginning of the season before moving back to a depth role. At his best when setting the edge in the running game, Barrett has shown the ability to get after the passer in spurts with 5.5 sacks as a spot-starter in 2015.