Barrett missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring issue, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The extent of Barrett's hamstring injury is yet to be revealed, but given the nature of these types of ailments it wouldn't be surprising should the Broncos take a cautious route towards easing back into the swing of things. Barrett has impressed those close to organization, especially his teammate Von Miller who thinks Barrett could someday eclipse 10 sacks in a season. With a shared belief in his upside, the Broncos may opt to allocate as much rest as possible for Barrett's recovery process.

