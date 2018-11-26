Barrett suffered a hip flexor during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Steelers and will miss three to four weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Barrett underwent an MRI Monday, revealing the extent of his hip injury. The 26-year-old rotational linebacker's absence is a blow to Denver's 3-4 defense, but it's good news that he's expected to return later this season. Shane Ray could be in line for a larger defensive workload as long as Barrett remains sidelined.