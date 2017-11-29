Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Picks up sack in loss
Barrett finished Sunday's loss to the Raiders with one sack to go along with two solo tackles.
Barrett's season sack total is now up to four. It was his first time taking the quarterback down since Week 8. The 25-year-old was used sparingly in the contest, as he logged just 29 snaps (43.0 percent).
