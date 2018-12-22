Barrett (hip) was a full participant in practice Saturday and holds no injury designation for Monday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Barrett will rejoin the lineup after missing three straight games due to his hip injury. He should rotate in as a pass rusher for the Broncos, looking to add to his three sacks through 11 games played this season.

