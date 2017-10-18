Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Records second sack of sesaon
Barrett tallied his second sack of the seasons in Sunday night's defeat at the hands of the Giants.
The sack was Barrett's first since Week 1. The 24-year-old, who was on the field for 52 defensive snaps (96.0 percent), also had four tackles (three solo).
