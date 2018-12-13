Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Ruled out for Week 15
Barrett (hip) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Browns, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Barrett continues to nurse a hip flexor injury sustained Week 12, and will not suit up against the Browns. As long as the 25-year-old remains sidelined, Jeff Holland will serve as the top backup to rookie Bradley Chubb.
