Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Sack in win
Barrett recorded two tackles, both solo, and a sack across four defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Seahawks.
Barrett logged 23 special teams snaps as opposed to his four on defense, but he made his reps on the defensive line count. Playing behind rookie Bradley Chubb, Barrett could continue to see increased defensive reps if he can produce at this efficiency.
