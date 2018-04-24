Broncos' Shaquil Barrett: Signs RFA tender
Barrett officially signed his restricted free-agent tender Monday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Barrett is now under contract for one more season at a $2.9 million price tag. Though he remains behind Von Miller and Shane Ray on the depth chart, Barrett is a valuable piece of the Broncos' pass-rush who collected 123 tackles with 11 sacks over the past three seasons -- while never missing a single game. However, Barrett won't be worthy of IDP consideration until he earns a starter's share of snaps.
