Barrett (hip) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Barrett suffered a hip flexor injury Week 12 against the Steelers and was expected to miss a few weeks, so his absence was to be expected. The 25-year-old would need to show significant progress next week if he is to gain clearance to take the field Week 15 against Cleveland.

