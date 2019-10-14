Harris (ribs) was a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Harris played a season-low 38 defensive snaps in this past Sunday's win over the Titans, so perhaps he suffered the injury during the game. The severity of his injury isn't clear, but limited participation gives him a shot to play Thursday against the Chiefs.

