Harris (undisclosed) won't be cleared to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The 29-year-old has tested negative for the virus after coming in close contact with an infected individual outside of the team, but he won't be able to play Sunday regardless. Harris should be able to rejoin the active roster next week, assuming he continues to test negative. Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker should see increased roles during his absence.