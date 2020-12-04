Harris (illness) is expected to play Sunday at Kansas City but may be on a limited snap count, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The 29-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 and hasn't seen the field since Week 8, so he may need a little time to get back in game shape. Harris averaged over 60 percent of the defensive snaps in his previous three games but should see a lower snap share Sunday.
