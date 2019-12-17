Harris recorded three tackles (two solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Chiefs.

Harris has set career highs across the board, as he now has 45 tackles, six sacks and seven pass breakups through 14 games. The 26-year-old isn't consistent in the sack column, however, as his six sacks came from just three games. Harris will look to chase down rookie David Blough in Week 16's matchup against the Lions.