Broncos' Shelby Harris: Earns ERFA contract
The Broncos have tendered a one-year contract to Harris, an exclusive rights free agent, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Harris played just eight games over his three seasons, notching 14 tackles and one sack. However, in the 2017 campaign, Harris suited up for 16 contests, racking up 34 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three pass breakups. He could battle his way to a heightened role in 2018 as well, since DE Jared Crick is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 14.
