Broncos' Shelby Harris: Enjoys strong 2019 campaign
Harris finished 2019 with 49 total tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble and nine passes defensed.
The nine passes defensed were the most in the league among defensive linemen as Harris continued to show off his ability to bat down passes at the line in his firs season as a full-time starter. Harris really took off in Week 5, after the Broncos moved him from nose tackle to defensive end. The Illinois State product should be an offseason priority for both the Broncos and teams desperate for an interior rush. He's capable of getting sacks in bunches, as evidenced by his three-sack game against Minnesota in Week 11 and two-sack game against Kansas City in Week 15. If Denver is unable to resign him in free agency, look for the Broncos to rely on Dre'Mont Jones, DeMarcus Walker and, perhaps, a draft pick to try to fill the void.
