Harris is likely to join Jurrell Casey and either Dre'Mont Jones or Mike Purcell in the starting lineup, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Harris' return, and at a discounted rate, is a bit of a shock considering his six sacks and nine passes defensed -- a league high for defensive linemen -- in 2019. He'll return to a lineup that has lost veteran Derek Wolfe and replaced him with Casey, a perennial Pro Bowler. Klis floats the idea of starting Harris at, presumably, nose tackle between Casey and Jones. That seems unrealistic considering how the Broncos were gashed by the run early last season with the undersized Harris at nose tackle. The most likely scenario at this juncture is Casey and Harris on either side of Purcell, with Jones spelling both Casey and Harris with relative frequency, potentially leading to fewer snaps in 2020 than Harris enjoyed in 2019.