Harris (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Harris will avoid missing his first game since the 2016 season, but he could be on a "pitch count." The 2014 seventh-rounder logged a season-low 18 defensive snaps in Week 12 after sustaining an ankle injury in warmups, and Adam Gotsis saw a steep increase in his usage.

