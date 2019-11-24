Harris (ankle) was seen in a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's game against the Bills, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Harris didn't get to suit up in the game, as he suffered the injury during pregame warmups. The fact that he's sporting a walking boot is evidence that he could be dealing with a significant injury. In any event, expect the team to monitor Harris' status leading into Week 13's game against the Chargers.