Harris is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a wrist injury, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
As long as Harris is sidelined, Dre'Mont Jones will be a candidate to handle increased defensive snaps. Fellow starting defensive lineman Mike Purcell (foot) has already been ruled out to return Sunday.
