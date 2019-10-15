Harris (ribs) logged a full practice Tuesday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Harris was limited at Monday's practice, but looks to be headed in the right direction for Thursday's matchup with the Chiefs. He is coming off a season-low 38 defensive snaps, which indicates his injury played a factor in his playing time. Mike Purcell would be in line for a bigger role should he suffer any setbacks ahead of kickoff.

