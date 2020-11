Harris (illness) may be able to return from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 29-year-old was originally deemed a high-risk close contact in early November before ultimately testing positive for the virus, and he's been sidelined the past three games as a result. Dre'Mont Jones should continue to have an increased role if Harris is unable to play Week 12.