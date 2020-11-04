Harris was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Jon Heath of USA Today reports.
Harris is considered a close contact to an infected person, so he'll remain on the COVID-19 list until he clears the necessary protocols. It's unclear if Harris will be able to pass the protocols in time for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Dre'Mont Jones and to a lesser extent DeMarcus Walker would see increases in usage if Harris does indeed sit out.
