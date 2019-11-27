Play

Harris (ankle) was on the field Wednesday but did not participate in practice, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Harris injured himself in warmups last week and was seen wearing a walking boot following the game. The fact he was present for practice is encouraging but considering he did not participate in any drills, Harris' status for Week 13 remains up in the air.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories