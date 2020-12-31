Broncos head coach Vic Fangio ruled Harris (knee) out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Harris will sit out the season finale after suffering the knee injury in the Broncos' Week 16 loss to the Chargers. While he took a step back statistically in 2020, Harris was still one of the Broncos' more productive defensive lineman over his 11 appearances, contributing 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks and seven passes defensed. The Broncos are still waiting on more testing on Harris' knee injury before a determination is made on whether he'll require surgery, according to Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.