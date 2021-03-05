General manager George Paton considers Harris (knee) to be "a priority" for the Broncos to re-sign in free agency, Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reports.

The defensive end's contract was set to expire last March as well, but Denver found a way to retain his services by offering a one-year, $3.3 million deal. Harris, who has compiled 8.5 sacks, 17 QB hits, 16 pass deflections and 12 tackles for loss the past two seasons, would unquestionably command attention on the free-agent market. His 2020 Pro Football Focus performance grade (88.3) could foreseeably convince NFL GMs into pitching him a sizeable multi-year deal. A late-season knee injury, as well as a total of five missed games from Harris last year, may diminish contractual leverage, however.