Play

Harris recorded five solo tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Vikings.

Over Harris' previous 49 games, he marked nine total sacks, so Sunday's surge was certainly unexpected. The sixth-year pro's now tied for third on the team with four total sacks, and he's on pace for 58 tackles this year, which would be a career high.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories