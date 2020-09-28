Harris (neck/quadriceps) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Harris is coming off a two-sack performance in this past Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, and prior to the injuries popping up, he was expected to have increased duties in Week 3 following news that Jurrell Casey (torn biceps) is likely out for the season. The Broncos only have two healthy DEs at this time -- DeShawn Williams and rookie third-rounder McTelvin Agim. Harris will look to recover quickly for Thursday's road game versus the Jets.
